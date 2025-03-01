Blue Jackets, Red Wings honor Johnny Gaudreau ahead of Stadium Series matchup in Ohio Stadium

Mar 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The family of Johnny Gaudreau, Jane, left, Meredith, right, and his children walk to Ohio Stadium before the NHL Stadium Series game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

As the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings arrived at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, one name was on everyone's minds: Johnny Gaudreau. Both teams took the time to honor the late Blue Jackets forward ahead of the Stadium Series matchup.

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed by an alleged drunk driver in August. The league and the Blue Jackets have honored the Gaudreaus throughout the season, particularly Johnny, who was a beloved player with the Blue Jackets and the Calgary Flames. (The driver has pled not guilty.)

On Saturday, Johnny Gaudreau's family led the Blue Jackets into the stadium. Gaudreau's wife, Meredith, and his two children, wore jackets with Gaudreau's number 13 and stadium series patches.

Meredith Gaudreau and the family got to play a special part in the @BlueJacketsNHL arrival to Ohio Stadium ❤️



📺: 2025 @NavyFederal NHL #StadiumSeries TODAY at 6p ET on @espn, FX (Canada), and @TVASports pic.twitter.com/0uQXIq3th4 — NHL (@NHL) March 1, 2025

The family also led Columbus out pregame. The Blue Jackets all wore a special No. 13 patch on their Stadium Series jerseys to honor Gaudreau, as they have throughout the season.

An extra special entrance on an extra special day! pic.twitter.com/m8DoBmhNZS — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 1, 2025

Detroit also paid tribute to the late forward ahead of the matchup. All of the Red Wings wore jerseys from throughout the Gaudreau's careers, including Johnny's Team USA jersey and Matthew's Boston College jersey.

Red Wings with the Gaudreau tribute pic.twitter.com/v40Bo211lf — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 1, 2025

Beyond honoring Gaudreau, the matchup also played on the infamous Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, heightened by playing in the Buckeyes' football stadium. Thousands of fans packed into the Horseshoe for the outdoor game, despite the temperatures being below freezing.

The game also has high stakes: Both Detroit and Columbus are both tied in the standings at 66 points, and are at the top of the Wild Card race in terms of the postseason.

Recognizing the Gaudreaus and their contributions to hockey have been a throughline of this NHL season. All 32 NHL teams started the season by wearing helmet decals with both of the brothers' jersey numbers. Columbus also honored Johnny at the first home game of the year and at the first matchup between the Blue Jackets and the Flames, his two former teams.