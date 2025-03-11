Bengals reportedly keeping DE Joseph Ossai on 1-year deal

NFL: DEC 22 Browns at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 22: Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) lines up for a play during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 22, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals will re-sign free-agent defensive end Joseph Ossai to a one-year, $7 million contract, NFL Network reports. A three-year veteran with the Bengals, Ossai played in all 17 games last season, including three starts. He tallied five sacks, 15 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and 46 total tackles.

Keeping Ossai seemed like a necessary move for the Bengals, who already lost fellow DE Sam Hubbard to retirement and are reportedly considering trading star DE Trey Hendrickson, who led the the NFL in sacks last season.

Ossai, at age 24, is young and cheap, making it a very doable contract for Cincinnati to absorb.

