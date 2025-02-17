Bengals plan to place on Tee Higgins for 2nd consecutive year with eyes on long-term deal: Report

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after a 30-24 overtime victory against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is expected to play under the franchise tag for the second consecutive season, SI.com reports.

However, there does appear to be a difference in the team's approach with Higgins for the upcoming season compared to last year. Unlike the previous contract stand-off with the five-year pro, the Bengals intend to sign Higgins to a long-term deal after tagging him, according to On SI's James Rapien.

The two sides have from Feb. 18 to March 4 to negotiate a contract before deciding to apply the franchise tag.

Higgins, 26, had 73 receptions (on 109 targets) for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns for Cincinnati last season. He was limited to 12 games (nine starts) due to hamstring, quad and ankle injuries.

In five seasons with the Bengals, Higgins has caught 330 passes for 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns, providing a potent receiving threat for quarterback Joe Burrow alongside top wideout Ja'Marr Chase. He was Cincinnati's 2020 second-round pick (No. 33 overall) out of Clemson.

Both Burrow and Chase have been vocal in their support for bringing back Higgins and locking him down long-term.

"You don't want to make a habit of letting great players get out of the building," <a data-i13n="cpos:9;pos:1" href="https://x.com/char_cliff/status/1875784158326485441">Burrow said</a> after the season ended. "Tee is a great player and a guy that does everything the right way. He works really hard for it... He's a one of a kind person, a one of a kind player."

"Cannot let him get out of the building."



Two minutes of our video of Tee Higgins this season and his ability to make monster plays.



An easy highlight reel for Joe Burrow to bring to the front office. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/TEmqLWaxv5 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 6, 2025

Higgins also recently changed agents and is now represented by Rocky Arceneaux, who also represents Chase.

A franchise tag would guarantee Higgins a $26.18 million salary for 2025, the average of the five highest salaries from last season among wide receivers. Another team could attempt to sign Higgins to a long-term contract and plenty are likely interested. However, any team that signed Higgins while he's tagged would have to give up two first-round picks if Cincinnati didn't match the contract offer.

Last season, Higgins earned a $21.8 million salary under the franchise tag.