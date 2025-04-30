Atlanta Hawks star Dyson Daniels wins 2025 NBA Most Improved Player award

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels was named the 2025 NBA Most Improved Player on Wednesday, winning the award over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and LA Clippers big Ivica Zubac.

Daniels arrived in Atlanta this past season after two years with the New Orleans Pelicans and saw his numbers soar with the Hawks. He capped off his first campaign with career-best averages of 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and a league-leading 3.0 steals per game.

His field goal shooting also increased from 43.5% in his first two seasons to 49.3% this year. Daniels' performances earned him a starting spot in the rotation, which he did not get in two years with the Pelicans.

Like most NBA honors, the Most Improved Player Award is voted upon by a panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league and cast ballots shortly after the regular season concludes. Other results announced before Daniels' win include: San Antonio's Stephon Castle winning Rookie of the Year, Cleveland's Evan Mobley winning Defensive Player of the Year, New York's Jalen Brunson winning Clutch Player of the Year and Boston's Payton Pritchard winning Sixth Man of the Year.

The Hawks went 40-42 in the regular season and secured the ninth seed before losing both play-in games to Orlando and Miami.