A's last game in Oakland, current postseason situation, Dodgers & Yankees clinch | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

On Thursday, the baseball world said goodbye to the Oakland A’s playing baseball at the Oakland Coliseum. While it was an extremely bittersweet day that ended with the Athletics securing a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers, fans of the yellow and green are now left without a baseball team to support and another team leaving Oakland.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the events from the day that saw Barry Zito singing the National Anthem and manager Mark Kotsay giving a postgame speech to all those in attendance. They then discuss what’s next for the A’s and all the uncertainty still surrounding the franchise and their move to Sacramento.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about where things currently stand with the postseason picture, as well as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers clinching their respective divisions, how the NL Wild Card could come down to the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves playing a doubleheader on Monday and we say goodbye to the Minnesota Twins chances at making the fall dance.

Jake and Jordan wrap up the episode with their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla including the return of the Backyard Baseball video game, Ron Washington’s quotes about players in the Los Angeles Angels organization and someone proposing at the Chicago White Sox game.

