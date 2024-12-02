49ers star Christian McCaffrey leaves game vs. Bills early after awkward non-contact knee injury

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball against Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter of a game at Highmark Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey went down with an apparent non-contact injury early in the second quarter of their matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

McCaffrey, after taking a pitch up the right side of the field at Highmark Stadium, quickly pulled up and then gave himself up in the backfield without taking any contact. It looked as if McCaffrey pulled something in his leg, and he started limping for a few steps before falling to the ground. He then walked off the field and immediately went into the blue medical tent on the sidelines.

Here’s the play where Christian McCaffrey took himself out. Now getting his knee examinedpic.twitter.com/wL9DNTI1T5 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 2, 2024

McCaffrey was seen walking to the locker room on his own power a few plays later. The team initially said he is questionable to return with a knee injury. He had 53 rushing yards on seven carries, and he had another 14 yards on two catches when he went out. Further specifics of his injury are not yet known, and it's unclear if he'll be able to return.

McCaffrey missed San Francisco's first eight games of the season due to Achilles tendinitis and calf tightness. He even flew to Germany to receive treatment from a specialist in September. Sunday's game was just his fourth of the season. He entered the night with 149 rushing yards, and he's yet to score a touchdown on the year.

