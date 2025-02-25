2025 NFL mock draft 6.0: Titans go QB, but which one? Plus Raiders trade up and Cowboys fill huge need by staying put

Draft order via Tankathon. In this edition, Charles McDonald makes the odd-numbered picks and Nate Tice makes the even.

1. Tennessee Titans — Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The Titans need help at quarterback, which in this scenario comes in the form of Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. Ward is a risk taker at quarterback, but has the upside and arm talent to be a long-term starter in the league. There are certainly worse bets to make than Ward at this point in the draft and it would be a nice landing spot for him. — Charles McDonald

2. Cleveland Browns — Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Whatever happens with the Myles Garrett saga, with Carter, the Browns either get a potential high-end running mate across from Garrett or a new potential top-tier pass rusher to build the defense around in the future. The Browns are obviously doing their homework on QBs, but in this scenario they try to find a buy-low veteran for 2025 and focus on next year's draft for a QB of the future as they reshape their roster for the post-Deshaun Watson experiment era. — Nate Tice

3. New York Giants — Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Giants land arguably the best player in the entire draft here with the selection of Travis Hunter. Hunter's best NFL position is probably cornerback, but he has enough skills as a wide receiver to start there as well and at the very least, take on a few reps on offense in each game. In a world where the Giants pass on a quarterback, Hunter would make a lot of sense.

4. Las Vegas Raiders (via New England Patriots) —Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Trade! Although Sanders’ standing as QB2 is still up for grabs, the Raiders decide to get their guy of the future. A vet QB may still be an option, but the Raiders decided no more half-measures at the position and get themselves a player to commit to under a new regime.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars — Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Mason Graham is a stud along the defensive front, which the Jaguars will need to try and turn things around in a hurry. Graham played injured in 2024, but in 2023 he was a dominant player for a Michigan defense that was one of the best in college football history. He has the athleticism and skill that Jacksonville wants on their defensive line.

6. New England Patriots (from Raiders) —Tetairoa McMillian, WR, Arizona

I suppose an upside of having so many holes on the roster is that there are quite a few players and scenarios that make sense. Will Campbell is definitely an option here, and while I am high on Campbell (even at tackle) and am a believer in drafting trenches early and often, especially on a barren roster, I think McMillan is a real difference maker as a true No. 1 receiver that could create easier paths for Drake Maye. The Patriots have to address the OL this draft and free agency, but building an easy button for Maye will have a positive effect on the other Patriots pass catchers now bumping down into more suitable roles.

7. New York Jets — Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Jets knocked it out of the park last season with the selection of Olu Fashanu, so here’s a running mate for him on the other side of the offensive line. Fashanu and Will Campbell would give the Jets the offensive line foundation they missed on during the Joe Douglas years.

8. Carolina Panthers — Mykel Williams, DL, Georgia

The Panthers defense simply lacks-needle moving players in 2024, especially after an injury to Derrick Brown. Williams had an inconsistent year as he also battled injuries in 2024, but still showed the glimpses and stretches that makes his upside as high as anybody in this draft. He might take a little time, but the Panthers have it, and Williams could end up being a real difference-maker if he keeps adding more technique to his natural talent.

9. New Orleans Saints — Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson’s “fall” stops here. Johnson is one of the most talented players in the entire class, but injuries shortened his final season in Ann Arbor. At his best, he’s an eraser talent at cornerback with plenty of ball skills.

10. Chicago Bears — Armand Membou, OT, Mizzou

Membou has a unique build for a tackle but he has the length, strength, and athleticism to stay out there. Whether Membou gets a chance at left tackle or fills one of the guard spots in Chicago (Membou-Darnell Wright right-side double-teams would be a joy to watch), he is another starter on a line need as many long-term solutions as they can get.

11. San Francisco 49ers — Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

The 49ers still have a pretty talented roster even coming off a down year. One space they could use some help, however, is along the defensive line where they need to get back to their roots as a great pass rushing team. Mike Green is a raw player, but should be among the top pass rushers picked this year due to his unbelievable upside.

12. Dallas Cowboys — Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

Harmon does a lot of things well and would help give the Cowboys a potential Osa Odighizuwa replacement if he were to leave in free agency. He would fit nicely in Matt Eberflus’ four-down defense. He’s likely never going to be a high-end sack guy, but Harmon can stay on the field because of his ability to affect both the run and pass.

13. Miami Dolphins— Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Jevon Holland out, Malaki Starks in. Starks is a supremely talented defensive back who, at his best, can be a truly dominant tackler and coverage player on the back end — the exact player the Dolphins need in their secondary right now.

14. Indianapolis Colts — Tyler Booker, G, Alabama

Cornerback is another position that Indianapolis could go with here, along with tight end, but Will Fries is a free agent at right guard. And the Colts could build one of the league’s better lines, with one of the strongest guard pairings, by adding Booker to their offense.

15. Atlanta Falcons — Shemar Stewart, DL, Texas A&M

Atlanta takes a big swing here at the raw but talented Shemar Stewart. Stewart has all the tools to be a great defensive lineman in the NFL, but will need some tutelage to help him figure out some of the finer parts of defensive line play.

16. Arizona Cardinals — Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia

One of my favorite players of this draft class, Walker is a dynamic football player that doesn't have a perfect fit, but he just does stuff. Getting him on a Cardinals defense that just does stuff is a fit that gets me really excited. While 'tweener defenders will likely make Cardinals fans have flashbacks to the Steve Keim era, Walker has pass rushing juice and his ability align in different spots in a variety of roles fits perfectly on a Cardinals defense that loves using its players all over the place.

17. Cincinnati Bengals — Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Cincinnati needs to get a lot tougher up front along the defensive line — insert the behemoth Kenneth Grant here (6-foot-3, 342 pounds) as a quick and long-term fix for the run defense woes Cincinnati has suffered through.

18. Seattle Seahawks — Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Offensive line is definitely going to be looked at here, but the Seahawks instead add blocking help elsewhere by adding Tyler Warren to a room with Noah Fant and the promising AJ Barner. Warren has real in-line blocking potential and can align across the formation as a receiver. His versatility fits perfectly with Klint Kubiak’s preference for using two tight ends or a fullback on early downs.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Tampa Bay needs a linebacker and Jihaad Campbell may be the only first round player at the position this year. When life gives you lemons, you know the rest.

20. Denver Broncos — Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Broncos can block, but they lacked the RB room in 2024 to fully take advantage of the designs and lanes created. Enter Ashton Jeanty, who doesn’t really need a lane but more of a sliver to create explosive plays. Jeanty with Sean Payton and that Broncos offensive line is the heart eye emoji personified.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — Shavon Revel, CB, ECU

Shavon Revel won’t be working out in Indianapolis as he puts the final touches on his ACL recovery, but he’s a great fit for where the Steelers are right now and fits a huge need as a starting cornerback.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Jim Harbaugh gets himself a Michigan man. Will Dissly had a career year and was given plenty of opportunities from Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense. Loveland has the ability to align in the slot or even as an isolate receiver, and would create a fun synergy with Ladd McConkey.

23. Green Bay Packers — Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Offensive line is sneakily a big need for the Packers, particularly at offensive tackle if they decide to tinker with how they deploy players on the interior. Enter Josh Simmons as a high-upside player on the edge to develop as he comes off a torn ACL suffered in October.

24. Minnesota Vikings — Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Barron lined up all over on Texas’ defense and affected the game in coverage and as a blitzer. He goes to a Vikings defense under Brian Flores that loves, and gets the most out of, its versatile and aggressive defenders. Barron might not have an ideal fit and could possibly just be labeled as a “DB,” but he gives the Vikings a young talent on the back end that could impact games early.

25. Houston Texans — Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

They added Stefon Diggs to this group last year, and even if he walks in free agency, it's clear the Texans could use an infusion of talent at wide receiver to stabilize the offense after last season. Enter Egbuka, who's good all-around, can play inside and out, and brings toughness.

26. Los Angeles Rams — Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon

Conerly improved throughout 2024 and has the light feet and athleticism that’s hard to teach. He will still have to continue to add play strength and refine his technique, but he could give the Rams an option as a real blindside protector of the future.

27. Baltimore Ravens — Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State

The Ravens’ offensive line could use some work, but they did play well last season for the talent level they were working with. Here’s some more reinforcements on the interior with Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson.

28. Detroit Lions — J.T. Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

There’s something about the pairing of Tuimoloau with Aidan Hutchinson that I just like. Tuimoloau is a strong pocket pusher that is effective against both the run and pass. He isn’t always the sexiest player, but his strength combined with Hutchinson’s quickness and Alim McNeill on the inside would be a nightmare in the pocket for opposing QBs to navigate.

29. Washington Commanders — Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC

Surprise? A second running back enters the first round with UNC running back Omarion Hampton getting drafted at this point. Hampton and Jayden Daniels would form a hellacious backfield in Washington that might allow them to make another deep playoff run next season.

30. Buffalo Bills — Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Cole Bishop’s rookie season had flashes but was mostly up and down. Damar Hamlin is a free agent and Taylor Rapp is a fine but not overwhelming starter on the back end. Emmanwori has a chance to be a headline-stealer at the combine with his weigh-ins and workouts, and he would give the Bills a different type of safety than they’ve had in the past as his solid play makes him more than just a workout warrior.

31. Kansas City Chiefs — Aireontae Ersery, OL, Minnesota

Did you watch the Super Bowl? The Chiefs need offensive line help and they can get it here with the massive (6-6, 331 pounds) and versatile Aireontae Ersery who could be a steal at this point in the first round.

32. Philadelphia Eagles — Marcus Mbow, OL, Purdue

Eagles. Trenches. Mbow has a chance to stay out at right tackle (and be a Lane Johnson successor) or could bump inside to right guard if the Eagles move on from Mekhi Becton. Either way, it’s more big man depth that the Eagles love.