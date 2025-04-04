2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks with Dane Brugler | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by Dane Brugler of the Athletic to break down the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class. They start off by talking about their overall impressions of this year's class and how it compares to years past. Then they dive deep on Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. Then they discuss the strengths and weaknesses of Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Louisville's Tyler Shough and more!

(4:00) - General vibes of this year’s QB class

(9:00) - Cam Ward, Miami

(26:00) - Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

(38:00) - Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

(50:00) - Jalen Milroe, Alabama

(59:20) - Tyler Shough, Louisville

(1:06:25) - Quinn Ewers, Texas

(1:08:35) - Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

(1:11:55) - Lightning round!

