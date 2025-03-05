2025 NFL Draft scouting report: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 20: Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs with the ball while pursued by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Xavier Watts (0) during the Ohio State Buckeyes versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TreVeyon Henderson’s ability to affect the game on all three downs, especially in pass protection, will give him a path to success alone at the next level as a running back.

Combined with solid hands and real home run speed, with an efficient running style that lets him get downhill in a hurry, those skills will make him a strong contributor in any NFL offense.

Henderson’s vision can be inconsistent at times (like most fast running backs, he has a tendency to unnecessarily bounce the run at times) and I like him best in a shared backfield where he can split some of the load and have someone take more of the “harder” runs between the tackles.

Still, Henderson’s speed and pass-protection ability gives him a home in any running back room — and should give him a nice career, too.