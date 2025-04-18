2025 NFL Draft: 14 players to plant your flag on

Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a pass during the school's NFL football pro day, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

On the latest episode of Football 301 podcast, Charles McDonald and Nate Tice "planted a flag on" on 14 players in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Here's a breakdown of their selections:

Charles McDonald’s Flag Plants

1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio StateWhy: High floor, high-character slot receiver. Makes tough catches, does dirty work, has underrated speed. Charles sees a "safe" skill set: reliable, versatile, and likely to be a day-one contributor.

2. Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota StateWhy: Position-versatile lineman, can play multiple spots. Athletic, good technique even coming from FCS. Impressed at the Senior Bowl and Combine. Extremely high floor as a utility OL.

3. Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (formerly Oregon State)Why: Big back with surprising agility. Breaks tackles but also can avoid them. Good fit for NFL run schemes. Upside as a starting back, possibly underutilized in college and has NFL starter traits.

4. Kenneth Grant, DT, MichiganWhy: Massive size, rare athleticism for a 330-pounder. Excellent run-stopper with flashes of pass rush. Charles' favorite defensive tackle — believes in the untapped upside.

5. Andrew Mukuba, S, TexasWhy: Violent, fearless safety who flies downhill and hits hard. Not afraid to put his body on the line. Infectious playing style; has ball skills and big-play ability.

6. Shavon Ravel, CB, East CarolinaWhy: High-end, long, fast outside corner. Has the rare traits to be a #1. Was hurt but is a physical and technical standout with straight-up "Cromartie" vibes. If healthy, Charles thinks he's a first-round CB talent.

7. Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss(mentioned by Nate but Charles gives analysis)Why: Great zone corner, excellent ball skills, very athletic. Projected strong #2 or low-end 1.

Nate Tice’s Flag Plants

1. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado StateWhy: Smooth, fluid mover with great ball skills and production. Compared to DeVonta Smith (movement not career), excited for his Z-receiver upside, especially if fully healthy.

2. Devin Neal, RB, KansasWhy: Not flashy but highly efficient. Sees holes, a true professional back. Reliable, can pass-protect, catch, and maximize every carry. Compared to David Montgomery or Devin Singletary but with better size.

3. Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre DameWhy: "Classic" reliable Y tight end. Big, great hands, undervalued because of injury. Can really block and catch everything — projected as an early contributor.

4. Marcus Mbow, OL, PurdueWhy: Tackle/guard versatility, hand usage advanced, fluid athlete. Projects as a guard, needs to get stronger, but very smart and aware. High upside.

5. Donovan Jackson, OG, Ohio StateWhy: Bona fide Pro Bowl guard potential. Great size, athletic, versatile. Can move, strong, smart — fits any scheme.

6. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, OregonWhy: True left tackle skills (rare!). Great athleticism, footwork, and rapidly improving technique. Young but already can hang with elite pass rushers.

7. Derrick Harmon, DT, OregonWhy: Versatile (can 2-gap or shoot gaps), great against run and pass. Can be a steady starter, with pass rush upside, not flashy but checks every box.

