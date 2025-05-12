2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Izan Almansa, F, Perth

For a two-round mock draft and a big board with full scouting reports, check out my NBA Draft Guide.

Izan Almansa, F, Perth

Height: 6-10 • Weight: 230 • Age: 19

Summary: Almansa is an accomplished international big who projects as a versatile offensive hub and prolific rebounder, though sooner than later his production will need to start matching his flashes of upside.

Comparisons: Dario Saric, Skal Labissiere

Strengths

Facilitating: Strong elbow and post playmaker with the ability to handle double teams and locate shooters and cutters. His NBA team could use him in dribble handoffs since he can also dribble to the basket, or back into post-ups.

Midrange scoring: He loves using spin moves straight into hook shots, and it works no matter the angle or the defensive contest. He's a strong dribbler and passer, and he also has a push floater that could punish defenses that leave him open. If his shot develops, his open floor ball-handling would open up his game even more.

Screening: Fundamental screener and an eager roller with soft hands. He is patient, and uses head and ball fakes to let defenders fly by when needed. A potential short-roll weapon if paired with the right point guard.

Hustle: Great rebounder on both ends with a nose for the ball. He's like a magnet. He runs the floor hard too and makes second and third efforts on the regular.

Defense: High-effort defender with the ability to play in different schemes. He's nimble enough to switch or blitz.

Concerns

Shooting: Subpar free-throw shooter and stiff from 3. Even though he has midrange touch it hasn't translated anywhere else. He also seems to struggle with confidence as a shooter; when he misses early, he'll pass up open shots. At this stage, his shooting development is purely hypothetical.

Athleticism: As a drop coverage big man on defense, he's more of a positional defender than an imposing shot-blocker. And on the perimeter, he's solid but not a stopper. He still gets roasted by some quicker players.

Strength: Gets overpowered by stronger players on post-ups, which raises concerns about his ability to play center.

