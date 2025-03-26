2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Will Riley, F, Illinois

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 21: Will Riley #7 of the Illinois Fighting Illini dribbles the ball against Ryan Conwell #7 of the Xavier Musketeers during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Fiserv Forum on March 21, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Summary: Riley has dynamic driving ability and playmaking instincts that scream upside as a jumbo-sized, shot-creating wing. But his jumper is streaky, and his defense is unreliable since he's so lean physically and lacks fundamentals.

Comparisons: Cam Reddish, Ochai Agbaji

Strengths

Drive game: Riley is a strong driver who displays an ability to withstand contact and still finish through it. And he has good shot-creation skills for a big wing with spin moves and a smooth crossover.

Shooting upside: He's comfortable getting into pull-ups and turnarounds from the midrange and behind the arc, though results are very streaky.

Playmaking: Skilled passer who delivers creative dimes off the dribble, seamlessly firing one-handed passes for cuts, lobs, and kickouts. He also minimizes turnovers, showing a strong feel for making the smart read on his way to the basket.

Off-ball movement: He's an active mover off the ball, showing great timing for cuts and awareness to relocate behind the arc. If he becomes an even better shooter, he could develop into a weapon off screens and handles.

Concerns

Shooting: Riley made only 32.1% of his 3s and 71.6% of his free throws as an Illinois freshman. He lacks fluidity getting into his shot off the dribble, and he's fairly rigid in spot-up situations too.

Defense: Though he has the height to theoretically be a highly versatile defender, he is extremely skinny and prone to getting plowed by strong scorers. And his fundamentals aren't at a level that he can be relied on to contain quicker players either. Even his off-ball awareness is underwhelming. It'll take him resolving a lot of "ifs" to become a competent defender.