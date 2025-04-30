2025 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running backs

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Much was made about Saquon Barkley joining the Eagles. Sure, he was joining a much, MUCH better situation than the one he'd been in with the Giants — no one was debating that. But some questions emerged nonetheless.

Had Barkley lost a step? Were the Eagles going to tush push all of Barkley's potential touchdowns over to Jalen Hurts? Were the Eagles just too loaded as a whole for Barkley to be a true fantasy difference-maker?

Man, did he put all those questions — and more — to rest with his 2024 season.

There are few words to describe what Barkley accomplished last year, but we can put it simply: he's now an official No. 1 fantasy draft pick candidate in 2025.

Even if you don't get the chance to draft Barkley — and you'll likely need a top-three pick to do so — our fantasy draft rankings can help you create a winning plan at RB:

