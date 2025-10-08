Nas says it's a 'dream come true' to amplify hip-hop voices

Nas performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Nas is paying homage to the pioneers of hip-hop and the artists who helped shape the genre with an album series and comic book titled Legend Has It. He tells Rolling Stone his goal is to celebrate their talent and impact, as well as the high standard they set that "keeps us aiming higher."

"This series is to encourage [and] inspire hip hop and remind us all [of] the pureness of hip hop," he explains. "I hope that we all can do this together."

He adds it's "a dream come true" to amplify the voices in hip-hop with his series.

Legend Has It the comic book is a partnership with Marvel featuring hip-hop acts who are comic book fans. It immortalizes the artists as superheroes, created with their input.

"Every one of us had a bunch of questions and a bunch of ideas, and we put together what we felt would be the best representation of us and a comic book superhero," Nas says.

He also discusses with Rolling Stone his ongoing Legend Has It album series, which will see the release of new music from hip-hop legends including Big L, Prodigy and De La Soul.

"Big L was always ahead of his time," Nas says of the late rapper, who has a posthumous record coming out on Oct. 31.

He adds that Prodigy of Mobb Deep is "one of the best," and notes it was a blessing for Havoc and Prodigy's family to give the green light for the new Mobb Deep album, Infinite, which is set to drop on Oct. 10.

Nas also talks about De La Soul, calling them "hippies in hip-hop," and says he's excited "for people to finally hear" his upcoming album with DJ Premier.

