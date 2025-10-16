Nas says he doesn't want to headline a Super Bowl halftime show: 'Leave it to the pros'

A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Nas performs with Atlanta Pops Orchestra at Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park on July 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

While some people aspire to headline a Super Bowl halftime show, it's not one of Nas' goals.

Asked when he will be hitting the Super Bowl stage, Nas tells Complex, "That's that some super rockstar s***. Nah, I don't want to do ... I can't say I don't want to do the Super Bowl, but I don't."

"Why would I do that? Leave it to the professionals. Leave it to the pros. I'm a pro at what I do," he continues. "It's the biggest stage. I want to watch it. I want to watch dope halftime shows and that's what has been happening lately so salute to all of them."

Nas' chat with Complex arrives amid his promo run for Mass Appeal's Legend Has It series, which features a comic book and new album releases from some of New York's hip-hop icons, including Slick Rick, Mobb Deep and Ghostface Killah.

Big L is next up on the list, with a posthumous project, Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King, set to arrive on Oct. 31. The first single of the album, "u aint gotta chance," is now available on streaming services, and it features a few bars from Nas.

"Even though Big L's not here with us now, to get on the song with him is still pressure," Nas shares with Rolling Stone. "He left an outstanding amount of serious rhymes. So just approaching it is like, 'Damn, I wish we were doing this together, but it's still an honor to do it.'"

Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King is co-executive produced by Big L's estate and Royce Da 5'9. It features a few freestyles and updated versions of tracks off his Return of The Devil's Son album, which was previously taken off DSPs because of licensing issues.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.