Nas to perform on Amazon Music's 'In the Paint' series

All Nas needs is one mic, which he'll get as the musical guest of Amazon Music's In the Paint series. He'll perform live on Saturday from T-Mobile Arena's Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas during the Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Semifinals.

He follows Clipse as the second act to perform on the show and, like the group, will perform two of his own songs. The performance will first be featured during NBA on Prime's broadcast of the event. It will later become available to watch on Prime Video, Amazon Music's Twitch channel and the Amazon Music app.

Nas' In the Paint performance will arrive fresh off the release of his new album with DJ Premier, Light Years, which is slated to drop on Friday. Tickets are currently available at NBAEvents.com/cup; those with tickets to a semifinal game will also be granted access.

