Nas to perform on Amazon Music's 'In the Paint' series

Poster for Nas' 'In the Paint' episode (Amazon Music)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

All Nas needs is one mic, which he'll get as the musical guest of Amazon Music's In the Paint series. He'll perform live on Saturday from T-Mobile Arena's Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas during the Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Semifinals.

He follows Clipse as the second act to perform on the show and, like the group, will perform two of his own songs. The performance will first be featured during NBA on Prime's broadcast of the event. It will later become available to watch on Prime Video, Amazon Music's Twitch channel and the Amazon Music app.

Nas' In the Paint performance will arrive fresh off the release of his new album with DJ Premier, Light Years, which is slated to drop on Friday. Tickets are currently available at NBAEvents.com/cup; those with tickets to a semifinal game will also be granted access.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!