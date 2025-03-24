Music Notes: Travis Scott, Nas and more

Travis Scott's JACKBOYS 2 compilation is on the horizon. He announced that the album, featuring artists from his Cactus Jack label, will soon arrive while at LIV nightclub on Monday. "JACKBOYS 2 on the way, man. Let that motherf***** ride, ya dig," he said. "New Sheck Wes what the f*** is we doing?"

Larry June, 2 Chainz and The Alchemist's "Life Is Beautiful" music video is out now. In the latest clip for their album of the same name, the trio, surrounded by luxury vehicles, are spotted in the desert on a sunny day, hanging out on the roof of a building. Clips of their studio sessions are also interspersed.

DDG will be going on Twitch for a week as he works on and debuts his fourth studio album. According to Uproxx, a press release about the album notes he'll be streaming 24/7, giving fans insight into him choosing beats and working on verses, the track list and the album title. His Hit-a-Thon marathon starts March 24 at 8 p.m. ET and will end on the album's release date of April 1.

Nas had fans talking this weekend when he took to Instagram to wish DJ Premier a happy birthday. His birthday wish came alongside a post that showed a screenshot of his Google calendar, on which he highlighted one of his sessions with DJ Premier. Nas and Premo had previously said they were releasing a collaborative project. Fans also noticed Nas has time scheduled for tennis, what appears to be listening sessions for Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, and studio time with Mobb Deep.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.