Music Notes: Nelly, A$AP Rocky and more

With Halloween just days away, Megan Thee Stallion shared details of how she's celebrating the holiday. She's announced that she's hosting her annual Hottieween party on Oct. 31, taking place in her native Texas "HOUSTON HOTTIES IM COMING HOME FOR HALLOWEEN," she wrote to Instagram. "This year Hottieween is gonna be BIGGER than ever!!! Tickets go on sale Wednesday October 15th." Proceeds will benefit her Pete & Thomas Foundation.

Nelly took some time Tuesday to wish wife Ashanti a happy 45th birthday. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful and amazing woman in this world," he wrote next to a throwback photo of him and the singer on the beach. "Marrying you wasn't just finding love — it was finding home. Love you mama @ashanti."

A$AP Rocky is through with talking about the release date for his highly anticipated, Don't Be Dumb. "To be honest, I don't want to talk about release dates anymore. I'd rather let the music speak for itself," he shared in an interview with Numero magazine. "One day, you'll wake up and see what's coming up. I was a bit foolish giving dates last time… Today, I want to make it clear. You'll just have to wait and enjoy the record when it'll come out."

