Music Notes: Missy Elliott, Kehlani and more

Missy Elliott will be taking the stage at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The lingerie, clothing and beauty brand announced that she will headline the event. Madison Beer, TWICE and Karol G have also been tapped as headliners. The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take place Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. ET.

Joey Bada$$ is not only J.I.D's friend, he's a true fan of the rapper's talent. In an interview with XXL, he said J.I.D is his favorite rapper right now. "It does help that I know him personally. But I really just think that he's incredibly talented. I think he got a one-of-a kind flow. Like, it's silky, you know what I'm saying?" he said. "But yo, honestly, though, one of my favorite parts about J.I.D is his singing. I think a lot of people like kinda overlook that. Bro's singing voice is crazy."

Don't Fall In Love Fest will return this fall, continuing to broadcast the best acts from Música Mexicana and rap. Among those on the 2025 lineup are Future, Chief Keef and Saweetie. The festival takes place Nov. 22 at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California.

Several artists have covered Kehlani's single "Folded" as part of a social media challenge. The latest to add their spin to the song are Toni Braxton and Tank, who shared their renditions on Instagram Tuesday. The song is Kehlani's first top-20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, the singer confirmed on Instagram.

