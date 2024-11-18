Music Notes: Lil Baby, Mac Miller and Eminem

After making his return, Lil Baby's already teasing fans with details about his upcoming album. In a tweet shared over the weekend, he wrote, "I think I got @21savage hardest verse ever."

Mac Miller's second posthumous album, Balloonerism, was announced via a trailer played during Camp Flog Gnaw. The clip featured CGI animation; teased two unreleased songs from the late rapper, "The Song That Changed Everything" and "5 Dollar Pony Rides"; and ended with the word "Soon." The album cover, an abstract painting of Mac that he liked before he passed away, was then revealed. Alim Smith is the artist.

Eminem released a lyric video for "Fuel" featuring J.I.D. The Street Fighter-inspired clip sees both artists playing the game. When Em plays, there's a competition between him and Slim Shady.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.