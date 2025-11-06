Music Notes: Lil Baby, Ice Spice, Drake and more

Lil Baby reflects on his love journey in the new music video for "Try to Love." It finds him interacting with the locals in Morocco, enjoying the beach waters and driving around town while questioning why he tries to love following his bad experiences. "Try to Love" kicks off Lil Baby's Wham Wednesdays series, which will see him release a new song and video every Wednesday until the end of the year.

Ice Spice released a music video for "Pretty Privilege." Donning pink hair, the rapper is captured twerking on a balcony, in a car, and in front of a white screen and mansion. "Pretty Privilege" marks another collaboration between Ice Spice and producer RiotUSA.

Drake returned to his acting roots for season 2 of The Office Movers, where he is set to make a guest appearance. All episodes of the season drop Friday on Crave. The Office Movers has been renewed for a third season.

De La Soul has announced their 10th studio album, Cabin in the Sky. They shared the artwork by Hebru Brantley and revealed that Killer Mike, Common, Nas, Black Thought and Yukimi from Little Dragon are features on the project. Cabin in the Sky arrives on Nov. 21

Jermaine Dupri wants to know why the industry has accepted AI artists and not Milli Vanilli. "Years ago the industry found out that Milli Vanilli weren't really the voices on their Grammy-winning record and they were stripped of their Grammy, but now we're getting ready to accept people who can't even sing, creating songs for a fake person?" Dupri wrote on X. "How is this any different than milli Vanilli?"

BigXThaPlug is performing alongside Luke Combs at the CMA Awards, taking place Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. They will be taking the stage with their "Pray Hard" collaboration.

