Music Notes: Kodak Black, Rihanna and more

It seems a new Kodak Black album is on the way. He shared a photo of the album artwork on Instagram. The cover features him sitting on a tree branch with eyes resembling those of a vampire or demon while holding a bitten apple. "IM FINNA TEAR THIS S*** UP RIGHT KWIK JUST FWM," he captioned it. He later followed up with a behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot. The album is called Kodak the Blessing.

Rihanna graces the cover of EE72 magazine's summer 2026 issue. She shared some of her looks on Instagram — visions that came to life thanks to the magazine's editor Edward Enninful. "Rihanna and I share a deep, instinctive creative shorthand, honed for over fifteen years. Every single time we collaborate, it is about challenging what a 'fashion editorial' can and should actually achieve, and meeting creativity where it is today," Ed said in a statement. "Rihanna doesn't follow trends; she defines the culture we live in."

Tamar Braxton and Dallas Austin — who produced songs including TLC’s "Creep" and "Unpretty," and Brandy & Monica’s "The Boy Is Mine" — will be among the performers/presenters at the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame event. It takes place Thursday in New York City.

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