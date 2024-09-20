Music Notes: Keke Palmer and SZA, Cam'ron and Method Man

Keke Palmer and SZA now know when their movie is dropping in theaters. The untitled project is set to come out on Jan. 24. "Coming soon to a theater near yew!!!!!" Keke wrote on her Instagram Story. SZA wrote on her Story, "The countdown begins now."

Cam'ron has shared a trailer for his upcoming show, Talk With Flee. In it, he's seen touching on his relationship with Jay-Z, the Dipset vs. The LOX battle, his Roc-A-Fella days and more. "Keep sending ya questions to Questions.talkwithflee@gmail.com I ain't taking no prisoners," Cam told fans on Instagram.

Diddy may have made an impact on hip-hop, but Method Man doesn't think his indictment will affect the culture. When asked by TMZ if he agreed that Diddy's arrest/charges would contribute to hip-hop's demise, Method responded, "How? I don't think that it has anything to do with hip-hop as far as the culture. What are we talking about here? [It] has nothing to do with hip-hop at all. I don't see the correlation whatsoever." He used R. Kelly as an example to prove his point, noting, "We're talking about creative and music and stuff like that. There's people still listening to R. Kelly's s***. I don't know, I can't answer that. But I don't think it has anything to do with hip-hop."

