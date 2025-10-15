Music Notes: Ice Spice, Doechii, Cardi B and more

Ice Spice has released the music video for her single "Baddie Baddie." She reunited with The Evil Twins, who directed the visuals for "Gimmie A Light," "Deli" and more, for the new video, which finds her strutting down the sidewalk, attending fashion shows and walking red carpets.

Wale continues the rollout for his album Everything is A Lot with the release of his new song, "Mirroronnabenz." The song's a play on the question the Evil Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs asks the magic mirror about her appearance. Everything is A Lot arrives on Nov. 14.

Doechii kicked off her Live from the Swamp Tour Tuesday night at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. She broke the show down into four lessons, which included performances of songs "Boiled Peanuts," "Nissan Altima," "Denial is a River" and a remix of "Persuasive." Her two sisters also made their debut as her tour dancers. The next show is Friday at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

While Cardi B is going on tour following the birth of her fourth child, she wants people to understand she did what was best for her. "I don't want people thinking that I'm just heading back to work; this is my coping mechanism," she tells Vogue. "I don't want everybody thinking it's the same for them, and I don't want the system to think because I did it everyone should. Having your first baby really rocks your world. It is a big deal. And it is hard. And it is life-changing."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.