Music Notes: Drake, Lil Baby and Erykah Badu

Drake hosted his third livestream teasing his upcoming album, supposedly called Iceman. In the episode, he previewed three songs: "Somebody Loves Me, Pt. 2" with Cash Cobain, a collaboration with Yeat and Julia Fox, and a solo cut seemingly titled "That's Just How I Feel." Yeat makes an appearance in the stream, as did NBA star Kevin Durant.

Lil Baby has nixed several stops on his Wham World Tour. Ticketmaster shows that scheduled dates in Germany, Belgium, Paris, England and New Zealand have been canceled. The news arrives after Baby failed to release his The Leak$ album; it's not clear why the shows are no longer happening.

Erykah Badu has extended her The Return of Automatic Slim tour, adding a few international dates. The trek, which celebrates 25 years of her Mama's Gun album, will now make stops at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Zenith in Paris, The Hall in Switzerland and more. Tickets are on sale now exclusively at baduworldmarket.com.

