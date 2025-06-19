Music Notes: Coi Leray, Angela Simmons and Muni Long

Coi Leray has welcomed her daughter, Miyoco, to the world, and she's already sharing bits of her experience. "Breastfeeding ain't no joke #pinksweatsuits," she wrote on social platform X. "It Hurts!" She shares Miyoco with rapper Trippie Redd. Coi's father, rapper Benzino, tells TMZ "it's a blessing" to see her experience motherhood. "Miyoco is carrying on a beautiful tradition," he says, adding he cannot wait to spoil her.

Angela Simmons is in her single era, as she and Yo Gotti have broken up. While on Angela Martinez's IRL podcast, she said, "It's not my choice but I respect him. It's all love."

"I wouldn't have chose it," she later added. "But it was what was best. ... I'm a lover, I love love, I love relationships. ... It was my decision." After years of Yo Gotti expressing interest in Angela, the two confirmed their relationship in 2023.

Muni Long will be taking the stage at Megan Thee Stallion's first-ever Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. It will take place July 16 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.