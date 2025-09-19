Music Notes: Cardi B, Doja Cat, Blue Ivy and more

Cardi B just released her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, and it's already gone Platinum. The Recording Industry Association of America congratulated her on the feat in a post shared to their X account. The accomplishment comes fast because she included multiplatinum singles "WAP" and "Up" on the track list.

Doja Cat released the track list for her upcoming album Vie, which is set to drop on Sept. 26. It includes 15 tracks; no features have been mentioned.

Blue Ivy Carter has displayed her dance skills alongside mother Beyoncé, but is she releasing music next? Grandmother Tina Knowles tells People she isn't sure. "I don't know if that's her passion," she said of Blue. "She can do so many things. She can paint, she writes poetry, anything she puts her mind to do, she's good at. So I don't know what she's going to do." She continues, "I think she would be great at music, [she] would kill it. But I don't think that that's her passion."

LeBron James made it clear that he'll always have love for Drake. "Always wish him the best. Obviously, um, different places right now, currently. He's doing his thing, I'm doing mine," he said in an interview with Speedy Morman. "But it's always love, for sure." The tension between Drake and LeBron seemed to start after LeBron attended Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out event last June. It resulted in Drake changing his lyrics during on onstage performance of "Nonstop," where he rapped, "How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man" instead of the original lyrics, "How I go from 6 to 23 like I'm LeBron?"

