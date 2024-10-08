Music Notes: BET Hip Hop Awards, Kendrick and Drake documentary and more

GloRilla and Yung Miami will perform at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, taking place on Tuesday at Drai's Nightclub. Other performers include 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Roscoe Dash, Soulja Boy, Trina, Bossman Dlow and E-40. Fat Joe is hosting for a third time, and Travis Scott is being honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award.

The feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is the focus of a new documentary titled Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake, per Deadline. According to a rep for the U.K.'s Channel 4, it will explore "two of the most influential voices in modern music" and their respective journeys via interviews and archival footage.

Tyla's giving fans a preview of one of the bonus tracks on Tyla (Deluxe). She shared a self-recorded video of "Push 2 Start" on her Instagram Tuesday.

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand teamed with Diesel for limited-edition merch that combines the former's "unapologetic, body- and sex-positive ethos" with the latter's "iconic visual vocabulary," per an Instagram post. Rih and Glenn Martens were the creative directors of the capsule, which Rih models in the post. She specifically is seen rocking the Foiled Fishnet Maxi Sleep Slip, Foiled Fishnet Bustier and Foiled Fishnet String Bikini Panty.

