MTV airing hourlong special 'MTV UNPLUGGED PRESENTS: LL COOL J FROM THE ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL'

MTV Unplugged is making a comeback for a special episode featuring LL COOL J. Premiering Dec. 5, MTV UNPLUGGED PRESENTS: LL COOL J FROM THE ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL will feature performances from the rapper's 2022 set at his Rock The Bells Festival, which includes live versions of songs "Going Back to Cali," "Mama Said Knock You Out," "Rock the Bells" and "All I Have" featuring Jennifer Lopez.

"I'm honored to have been part of the inaugural Rock The Bells Festival, a celebration of hip-hop's roots and its future," LL tells Billboard. "This festival carries the same energy that inspired my latest album, THE FORCE. It's just the beginning of what Rock The Bells is building to elevate the culture we love."

The festival, an offshoot of LL's Rock The Bells radio show, first launched in 2022, selling out Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

You can watch his performance from the event starting Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. A preview is available to watch on YouTube.

