Mozzy says 'Intrusive Thoughts 2' is in the works

Mozzy is working on the sequel to the Intrusive Thoughts album. He tells Billboard the project will similarly delve into the trials and tribulations of his life, this time going a bit deeper.

He explains there will be "more detail" and emotion. In terms of features, he teases, "You know I'm comin’ with my thugs."

Intrusive Thoughts was released in April and finds Mozzy doing a bit of self-reflection that he hopes could help his young fans in some way.

“I would appreciate if the youth got some good game up out of it and utilized it through the gangsta s*** that they gotta endure,” he say. “I done seen a lot of young throw they life away. That s*** heartbreaking and disappointing. So if I can throw a n**** an alley oop and he can cram it and push for it off of that, I’m gonna throw it every time.”

Asked if it's "emotionally taxing" to rap about dark and intense situations in his music, Mozzy tells Billboard it "most definitely" is.

"But it's also helped with the healing process," he adds. "I just wrote a bar the other day: 'I think of Skeemo every day, because I'm still grieving,' and he had died a couple of years ago. I'm able to identify that through the music. It naturally ooze out of me — and when I get to reflecting on what I was really saying in that booth, I can hear that pain, that trauma. So I think it's very therapeutic."

There's no word on when Intrusive Thoughts 2 will arrive.

