Movies and TV shows casting this week in Orlando

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Jacksonville using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Orlando and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Missing/Abandoned Spouse/Partner Docu-series

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Abandoned, Ghosted or Missing Spouse/Partner (Paid $1000)

- Casting: Orlando

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Technoblade

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Technodad ($250/ Per Day)

-- Alex (Technoblade) ($400/Per Day)

- Casting: Orlando

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Lucky Dog Tv Show

- Project type: television series

- Roles:

-- People with a Military Affiliation Who Want to Adopt a Dog (Active Duty, Veterans, Children of Vets) ($500 flat rate )

- Casting: Orlando

- Learn more about the television series here

Media_Photos // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Singles Ready for Love, Risk, and Real Connection

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Men Looking for Genuine Connection ($1000/wk)

-- Women Looking for Genuine Connection ($1000/wk)

- Casting: Orlando

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Music Show

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Dylan (250 per day probably put on weekly)

- Casting: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Carl Jackson's the Judgement

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Lisa (Wife) (200 a day)

-- Jackson Dillion (100 a day)

- Casting: Orlando

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Home Chef Showdown

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Home Cook 21-40 ($1000/wk)

-- Home Cook 40-65 ($1000/wk)

- Casting: Orlando

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Dating Show Seeking Singles with Major Secrets

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Singles with a Secret - Nationwide Dating Show (pay not available)

- Casting: Orlando

- Learn more about the reality TV show here