Movies and TV shows casting this week in Miami

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Atlanta using listings from Casting Networks.

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

French Middle Aged Men in Usa

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- French Speaking, Middle Aged Man (SAG Scale)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Music Video Shoot for Major Latin Artist - Miami

- Project type: music video

- Roles:

-- Asian Females ($200 for 12 hours)

-- Asian Kids ($200 for 12 hours)

-- Asian Males ($200 for 12 hours)

-- Females with Cool, Trendy Looks/Styles ($200 for 12 hours)

-- Kids (Boys) ($200 for 12 hours)

-- Males with Cool, Trendy Looks/Styles ($200 for 12 hours)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the music video here

PeopleImages // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Untitled Horror/Mystery Movie - 2026

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

-- Nelly - Co-worker (50)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

New Africa // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Young Albanian Man (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here