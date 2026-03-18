Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Buffalo.

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Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Golden'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Bachelors (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Bachelorettes (supporting, female, 50-65)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the documentary series here

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Simple Social Media Skits, Fort Lauderdale

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Reaction Giving Role (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $150

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Ourealis'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Codename "Badger" (supporting, female, 21-60)

--- Codename "Star" (supporting, female, 21-28)

--- Codename "Amber" (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Port 2026 Extra Episodes

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Models (models, 18+)

--- Actors (supporting, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $300

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Ants'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Maribel (lead, female, 18-26)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Senior Assassin'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mason Nelson (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Finlay Cason (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Adonis Ridge (supporting, male, 23-35)

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Aftertone'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Viola (lead, female, 26-40)

--- Ezra (lead, male, 25-40)

--- Kristina (supporting, female, 3-6)

- Roles pay up to: $350

- Casting locations: Miami

- Learn more about the student film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Autonomous'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alistair Mallen (lead, male, 26-40)

--- Maggie Thomas (lead, female, 20-30)

--- Magda Jansen (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'72 Whaler'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hayes (lead, male, 20-28)

--- Quinn (supporting, female, 19-28)

--- Jim (supporting, male, 60-75)

- Roles pay up to: $6,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Sydney Campbell is Dead to Me'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sydney (lead, female, 21-36)

- Roles pay up to: $30,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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NASCAR x Coronado Promo

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Pilot 1 (Rowdy) (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Pilot 2 (Peaches) (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Pilot 3 ('Stache) (supporting, male, 21-30)

- Roles pay up to: $6,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.