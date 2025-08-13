Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'Green'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Nadia (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Stacy (supporting, female, 18-25)
--- Sabine (supporting, female, 25-40)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Luxury Run'
- Project type: reality TV
- Roles:
--- Britney (supporting, female, 30-40)
--- Jarod (supporting, male, 40-50)
--- Becca (supporting, female, 30-40)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the reality TV show here
'Maybe Next Time'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Nat (lead, female, non-binary, 18-25)
--- Lilah (supporting, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $15
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Youtube (over 3 million subs)'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Young actors for leading, supporting, and episodic roles. (supporting, 12-16)
- Average hourly rate: $150
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'On-Camera Interviewer'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Talent (lead, 21-45)
- Average hourly rate: $50
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Frosted Tips'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Salon Clients (background extra, 20-90)
--- Bris Guests (background extra, 30-90)
--- Hair Stylists (background extra, 25-60)
- Average hourly rate: $15
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Untitled Feature Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Daughter (day player, female, 8-12)
--- Son (day player, male, 8-12)
--- Mother (day player, female, 30-35)
- Average hourly rate: $12
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Untitled Short Film'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Teacher and School Principal (day player, male, 30-50)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Untitled Short Film, Female Radio Host Role'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Female Radio host (other, female, 18-40)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)
- Average hourly rate: $106
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)
--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Tanner Keith (lead, male, 20-35)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
