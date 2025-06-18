Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Billionaire Boys'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Josh (lead, male, 25-38)

--- Kaitlyn (lead, female, 18-32)

--- Blake (lead, male, 22-38)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Beverly Hills, California; Santa Monica, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'72 Hours,' Shirtless Club Performers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Attractive Club Performers W/ Club Dance Experience (Okay W/ Shirtless) (background extra, male, 18-37)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Kenilworth, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Model on Magazine (background extra, female, 20-29)

--- Camp Counselors Canoeing - Tent. Works 6/23 (SAG-AFTRA COVERED) (background extra, 18-23)

--- Wife of Principal Character (background extra, female, 20-39)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: West Milford, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Lancaster, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Work From Home'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Daisy (supporting, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Fall of Stardust'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Asherah: Age 12 (supporting, female, 10-14)

--- Miguel (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Father Samuel (models, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $93

- Casting locations: Columbus, Georgia; Naples, Florida; Miami, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'What I Left Behind'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Teenager (lead, 18-25)

--- Cinematographer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'20th Century Studios 'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High Fashion Private Party (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lore - A Collective Narrative'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead (lead, 18-27)

--- Hanna - HR Girl With Zero Filter and Too Much Heart (lead, female, 22-29)

--- Joell (lead, male, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'"Day 1: Real-time" Producers & Key Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Various Lead Roles (lead, 18-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: West Hollywood, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Asherah: A Love Odyssey - Episode One - Flashbacks'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

--- Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

--- Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ron (day player, male, 35-60)

--- Kiki Splendid Frederic (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Sty Sydney (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Netflix's Untitled Roommates Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- College Students (background extra, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Jogger'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

--- Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Norwalk, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'The Seam'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Heather (lead, female, 21-28)

--- Isaac (lead, male, 21-28)

--- Ben (lead, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Princeton Junction, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Slipstone Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'72 Hours,' Bouncers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High End Club Bouncers (background extra, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, New York; New York City, New York; Jersey City, New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

'He Named Him Adam'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hal Stephens (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Raynell (supporting, female, 28-32)

--- Pastor Mark (Cameo) (supporting, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $108

- Casting locations: Burbank, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Revenge League'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Cindy Tudor (lead, female, 21-30)

--- Loren Clark (supporting, female, 25-34)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'My Queen Mom Rules'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

--- OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

--- BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.