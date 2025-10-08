Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Lovers & Angels'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jennifer (lead, female, 23-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Netflix's Untitled Roommates Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- College Students (background extra, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Untitled Feature Film Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ron (day player, male, 35-60)

--- Kiki Splendid Frederic (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Sty Sydney (supporting, male, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Moon Eyes'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jewel (lead, female, 18-21)

--- Reuben (lead, male, 18-21)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Lancaster, Pennsylvania; New York City, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'My Queen Mom Rules'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

--- OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

--- BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; White Plains, New York; New Haven, Connecticut; New London, Connecticut; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Rochester, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; Buffalo, New York; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Chronovisor'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beatrice (lead, female, 40-70)

--- Librarian (day player, 40-100)

--- Young Academic (day player, male, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Mama's Boy,' A24 Horror Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Playboy Cover Model (Still Photo Shoot) (background extra, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Space Before'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jane (supporting, female, 18-29)

--- Max (supporting, male, 20-45)

--- Elena (lead, female, 40-100)

- Average hourly rate: $23

- Casting locations: San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'Vertical Mini-Drama Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Will (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Sasha (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $106

- Casting locations: England, Arkansas; Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'Work From Home'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Matt (supporting, male, 18-35)

--- Daisy (supporting, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'20th Century Studios 'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- High Fashion Private Party (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.