Most expensive homes for sale in Pensacola

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Pensacola listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 11704 Chanticleer Ct, Pensacola

- Price: $4,900,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,799

- Price per square foot: $1,021

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 39 days (-$99,999 price reduction since listing)

#2. 14719 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

- Price: $4,850,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,624

- Price per square foot: $1,048

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 91 days

#3. 14715 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

- Price: $4,850,000

- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,624

- Price per square foot: $1,048

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 91 days

#4. 16767 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

- Price: $4,399,000

- 7 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,624

- Price per square foot: $951

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 335 days (-$51,000 price reduction since listing)

#5. 1921 E Strong St, Pensacola

- Price: $4,250,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,325

- Price per square foot: $982

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 85 days

#6. 835 Tanglewood Dr, Pensacola

- Price: $4,150,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,498

- Price per square foot: $638

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 76 days

#7. 16315 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

- Price: $3,999,000

- 8 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,952

- Price per square foot: $807

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 540 days (-$201,000 price reduction since listing)

#8. 2008 E Gadsden St, Pensacola

- Price: $3,800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,668

- Price per square foot: $569

- Lot size: 0.6 acres

- Days on market: 823 days (-$600,000 price reduction since listing)

#9. 14021 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

- Price: $3,750,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,601

- Price per square foot: $1,041

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 11 days

#10. 1725 E LA Rua St, Pensacola

- Price: $3,395,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,723

- Price per square foot: $504

- Lot size: 0.7 acres

- Days on market: 166 days

