Miguel to perform 'Caos' and fan favorites on Amazon Music's City Sessions

The chaos is now making its way to Amazon Music's City Sessions. Miguel has been named the performer for its upcoming episode, taking place live Nov. 19 at the Intel Experience Store in Manhattan. He'll take the stage with an acoustic version of songs from his new album, Caos, as well as some fan favorites. The intimate, stripped-down show will begin at 9 p.m. ET, following a preshow experience for Miguel fans.

Tickets for Miguel's City Sessions go on sale Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can also tune in via Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Caos arrived on Oct. 23 and features "Always Time," where he reflects on his relationship with ex-wife Nazanin Mandi. He also opened up on Club Shay Shay about where things between them went wrong.

"I know where I went wrong, though; I wasn't whole," Miguel said. "I'm not saying that I'm like, 'Oh my God, I got all the answers now,' but even being able to say and admit that I'm not whole ... it completely changes the way that I approach things, you know?"

He said that he "wasn't in the headspace to be with anyone" and "didn't know how to communicate that."

"If I was to do it again, I would have really said, 'Hey, I'm actually not ready right now!'" Miguel said. "But when you meet someone and you're like, man, I really need something special here, I can see where everything happened."

He's since moved on from Mandi, who he says "deserves the best," and credits "Always Times" for helping with through the healing process.

"It allowed me to kind of look at myself and go, 'You know, I made a lot of mistakes, man. I'm not perfect!'" Miguel said.

