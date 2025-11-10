Michael Jackson nabs new chart record thanks to ‘Thriller’

Michael Jackson at the Dreamgirls after-party at Desilu Studios in Culver City, California on March 30, 1983 ( Mike Guastella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images).
By Andrea Dresdale

Michael Jackson just landed a new chart record.

Billboard reports that following Halloween, Jackson's song "Thriller" -- which initially peaked at #4 in 1984 -- has jumped from #32 to #10 on the Hot 100 singles chart. That makes the late King of Pop the first solo artist ever to hit the top 10 in six different decades: the '70s, '80s, '90s, 2000s, '10s and '20s.

Michael has now passed the record set by Andy Williams, who reached the top 10 in five decades, mostly thanks to his holiday hit "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

After reaching the top 10 for the first time in 1969 as a member of the Jackson 5, Michael first hit the top 10 as a solo artist in 1971 with his song "Got to Be There." Until now, he was last in the top 10 in 2018, as a featured artist on Drake's song "Don't Matter to Me."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!