Michael B. Jordan to reunite with Danai Gurira for 'The Thomas Crown Affair' remake

Black Panther stars will unite on an upcoming remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Danai Gurira will star in the thriller alongside Michael B. Jordan, who is directing and producing under his Outlier Society banner.

Jordan will star as Thomas Crown, a billionaire who organizes bank robberies for fun and eventually meets his match in an insurance investigator. Gurira is set to take on the role of his confidante.

Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone and Taylor Russell are also in the cast, with Russell playing a private detective. Details about Branagh and Gladstone's roles have not yet been disclosed.

Production for the film began in London Monday, with a theatrical release set for March 5, 2027.

This will mark the third version of The Thomas Crown Affair, following the original in 1968 and the 1999 remake.

