Miami streets to be named after songs by Trina, Trick Daddy, City Girls

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Trina, Trick Daddy and City Girls are among the hip-hop artists getting streets named after their songs in Miami-Dade County. According to the Miami Herald, Commissioner Keon Hardemon secured a 9-3 vote to rename 24 streets after songs from artists in the area.

A part of Northwest 69th Street will be called Still the Baddest Street after Trina. Another will be called Trick Love the Kids Street after her frequent collaborator Trick Daddy. The City Girls will have a portion of Northwest 63rd Street; We The Best Terrace, named after Fat Joe, will be on Northwest 68th Terrace.

Uncle Luke is getting a portion of Northwest 70th Street, to be named It's Your Birthday Street. Kodak Black's street on Northwest 66th will be named after his song "Tunnel Vision."

“We need to try something dramatic to really change the neighborhood,” Hardemon said. “People in these communities take music very seriously.”

"This item will bring more culture to Miami," Commissioner Marleine Bastein said ahead of the vote. "We want a place that is always sizzling. That is vibrant and dynamic."

