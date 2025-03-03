Miami 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Miami, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 86 °F on Sunday, while the low is 65 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 73 °F, low of 68 °F (57% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:42 AM, sunset at 6:23 PM
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 74 °F, low of 71 °F (70% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:41 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 81 °F, low of 74 °F (66% humidity)
- Overcast with a 65% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:40 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM
Thursday, March 6
- High of 78 °F, low of 67 °F (34% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:39 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM
- First quarter moon
Friday, March 7
- High of 75 °F, low of 65 °F (44% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:38 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM
Saturday, March 8
- High of 82 °F, low of 72 °F (60% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:37 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM
Sunday, March 9
- High of 86 °F, low of 71 °F (45% humidity)
- Sunny with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Strong breeze (28 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:36 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM