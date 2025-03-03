Miami 7-day weather forecast

By Stacker

Stacker created the forecast for Miami, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 86 °F on Sunday, while the low is 65 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 3 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 73 °F, low of 68 °F (57% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:42 AM, sunset at 6:23 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 74 °F, low of 71 °F (70% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:41 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 81 °F, low of 74 °F (66% humidity)

- Overcast with a 65% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:40 AM, sunset at 6:24 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 78 °F, low of 67 °F (34% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:39 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 75 °F, low of 65 °F (44% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:38 AM, sunset at 6:25 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 82 °F, low of 72 °F (60% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (18 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:37 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 86 °F, low of 71 °F (45% humidity)

- Sunny with a 20% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Strong breeze (28 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:36 AM, sunset at 6:26 PM

