Melanie Fiona releases music video for 'I Choose You'

Melanie Fiona has dropped a music video for her single "I Choose You." It features her singing the song at a basement party, in tune with the vibe of the R&B reggae track.

Released in late October, "I Choose You" is reflective of Melanie's life and one of the lessons she's learned as a mother, wife, woman and human being: "that life is about choice and the choices that we make."

"What a gift it is to have a choice and what it is a gift to be chosen by love or someone else, and to make that choice, to choose them every single day ... and even for yourself. Choosing yourself, whatever it is," she told ABC Audio of the song.

The R&B reggae vibe, Melanie explains, is a reflection of her Caribbean heritage and love for R&B.

"It feels very reminiscent of a tempo and a vibe of, like, 'Waiting in Vain' by Bob Marley and, you know, it's just like a sweet song," she says.

"I wanted to make something that would be reflective for people at their weddings," she continues. "I actually said this in my vows to my husband. I said, 'I would choose you in every lifetime I find you.' And that's what it really is. That's what I think commitment is to anything. It's a choice to show up. It's a choice to choose love. It's a choice to choose high vibration or positivity in dark times."

The "I Choose You" music video is now available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.