Megan Thee Stallion unveils track list for 'Megan: Act II'

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The song titles of Megan Thee Stallion's upcoming album, Megan: Act II, have been revealed. Taking to socials Wednesday, she shared a post of a CD featuring the track list, handwritten with purple pen and surrounded by fluttering butterflies.

The album comes in at 12 songs, excluding the bonus track, "Neva Play" featuring RM of BTSFlo Milli will  appear on a song titled "Roc Steady," while Twice and Spiritbox guest on "Mamushi (Remix)" and "TYG," respectively. Meg also includes two freestyles: "Bourbon Freestyle" and "I Luv Her Freestyle."

Megan: Act II will arrive on Thursday. It follows the rapper's third studio album, Megan, released back in June.

