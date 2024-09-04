Megan Thee Stallion talks beef with Nicki Minaj, bond with GloRilla and Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj went from "Hot Girl Summer" collaborators in 2019 to opponents on different sides of a rap beef in 2024. But in a new Billboard interview, Meg says she's not sure why.

“I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is," says the Houston rapper, who is flattered and motivated by being someone's target.

“I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing. If people feel like I’m somebody to aim at, then I must be pretty high up if you’re reaching up at me. I must be some kind of competition," she continues. "That makes me feel good. That makes me feel like I could rap because if I wasn’t the s***, y’all wouldn’t be worried about me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Meg discussed her relationship with Cardi B and GloRilla, two women she genuinely loves.

"In the industry, you really don’t meet a lot of girls who want to see you be successful. You meet people, and I’m not just going to say girls, but you don’t meet a lot of artists that want you to have success because they’re scared sometimes it’s going to take away from their success," Meg says. "Music is competition, rap is a competition, but those two ladies, I feel like we all like to see each other do good things. We like to see each other win."

"Sharing the stage with people that want to see you do good and you want to see them do good, it felt very uplifting," Meg adds of their onstage moment at Madison Square Garden during the Hot Girl Summer tour. "Being onstage with them made me feel good because I knew we were proud of each other."

