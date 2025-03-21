Megan Thee Stallion wants 'to do a song with Doechii' for her next album

Megan Thee Stallion says a song with Doechii is on the wish list for her upcoming album, which she's been calling Act III.

While discussing the project in a recent TikTok Live, she said she's been thinking about potential features, noting she's only interested in teaming with people she hasn't "done a feature with yet" or that she listens to on her own time.

Megan then responded to suggestions in the comments that she work with Doechii, saying, “I see Doechii, b****, I love Doechii. I do want to do a song with Doechii, b****. That is on my list. That’s on my album wish list.”

However, Meg honestly noted, “I really have no song right now.”

“I feel like Doechii would be the type of person that you would have to be in the studio to make a song with. I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over and also I’m like challenging myself to rap over beats that I wouldn’t normally rap over without losing myself," she explained.

Act III, according to Megan, is currently "being made."

