Megan Thee Stallion announces inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Now that the Met Gala is over, Megan Thee Stallion is focusing on her own. She announced the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala, which will gather influential figures in entertainment, philanthropy, sports and business with hope to raise funds for the foundation and its education, housing, wellness and community programs. Taraji P. Henson will serve as host, with DJ D-Nice taking on the 1s and 2s. There will also be a "special music performance," but the musical artist has not yet been revealed.

The Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala will take place July 16 at New York City's Gotham Hall, complete with black-tie, cocktail reception, seated dinner and live auction. Information about sponsors and ticket packages can be found on the foundation's website.

Meg launched the foundation in 2022 in honor of her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete II. Its mission is to provide resources and positively change the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in her native Houston and beyond.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.