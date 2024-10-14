Megan Thee Stallion documentary coming to Prime Video

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion will get a closer look at the rapper in a new documentary making its way to Prime Video. Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words will follow the journey of Megan Pete as she "navigates fame, grief, pressure and success" on her continued rise to fame, allowing people to see her "most vulnerable moments."

"I feel so honored to work with Amazon MGM Studios, Roc Nation, and TIME Studios to share Megan's story," director Nneka Onuorah said in a statement, per Billboard. "Her raw and beautiful spirit really shines through in the film. She is a champion for all women who deserve their truth to be heard."

"We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan's story with the world," TIME Studios' Loren Hammonds said when the news of the doc was first announced in 2022, per Variety. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact."

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, TIME Studios, Roc Nation Production and Nneka Productions, will air on Meg's favorite holiday: Halloween. That day, she'll also throw a Hottieween party in Chicago, with proceeds going to her Pete and Thomas Foundation.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.