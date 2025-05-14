Megan Thee Stallion teams with Airbnb to offer lucky fans 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience

Airbnb has announced Airbnb Originals, offering a few fans free, "once-in-a-lifetime" meet-and-greets with celebrities including Megan Thee Stallion. With her love of anime, she has been tapped to help fans bring out their anime alter ego via her Otaku Hottie quest.

"You know I love a good cosplay moment," Meg says of her Airbnb experience. "My passion for anime has always been front and center, even in my music. It's more than entertainment, it's a way to express different sides of myself, shape-shifting into whoever I want to be—and I want that for you, too!"

The first 12 fans who book Meg's experience will join her Otakuverse and have an opportunity to collect special charms if they bring the right energy and put together stylish, preppy anime outfits that they'll be able to keep. The charms will help them level up their Otaku Hottie status as they make their way through the Hottie quest, which includes a 1-on-1 Mortal Kombat 1 competition on Xbox — complete with snacks and Japanese treats, a bar with mocktail options, a secret loot box and Meg's favorite parts: the hot lava course and a ramen station featuring her own recipe.

"I really just like that they're gonna get to experience all the things that I like, and what I would be doing on a normal Megan Thee Stallion day — and the Hotties get to come do it with me," she tells People.

Submissions to request Meg's Airbnb experience can be found on airbnb.com/megantheestallion; they close May 20 at 11:30 p.m. PT.

Patrick Mahomes and Seventeen also have their own Airbnb experiences, with others coming from Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Keke Palmer and Chance the Rapper.

