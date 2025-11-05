Megan Thee Stallion stars in new campaign for Fanatics Sportsbook

Megan Thee Stallion appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" airing October 31, 2025, in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images).
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Klay Thompson isn't Megan Thee Stallion's only connection to the NBA. A new collaboration between the rapper and Fanatics Sportsbook was announced on Tuesday: a campaign celebrating a world where basketball, music and culture meet.

Soundtracked to her song "Savage," FanCash Explained by Megan Thee Stallion captures Meg "commanding a 25-piece orchestra" of musicians dressed in colors representing the different teams in the NBA, according to a press release. She also explains how Fanatics' FanCash is earned and used, as well as why it's a "more rewarding betting experience for fans," the release says.

"Megan Thee Stallion embodies the heartbeat of fandom where music, fashion, and sport collide and brings an energy that turns basketball season into a full-blown cultural moment," says Fanatics betting and gaming officer Selena Kalvaria in a statement. "She's the perfect partner to show how Fanatics Sportsbook makes winning hit different."

The campaign will be played on TV, social media, podcasts and more throughout the NBA season. It's the first under Meg's partnership with Fanatic Sportsbook; a second is coming later in November.

